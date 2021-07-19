The Broadway star will debut his 'Out With The Old, In With The New' at the space's new outdoor stage.

The illustrious Lincoln Center recently erected an ambitious outdoors performing center, complete with multiple stages and rehearsal spaces, called Restart Stages. This week, the turn-lemons-into-lemonade project will host a special cabaret/concert performance by the Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, who will debut his show Out With The Old, In With The New.

Mitchell will hit the stage starting this Wednesday, July 21 through Friday, July 23 at the Restart Stage in Damrosch Park. The performance will see a pastiche of original songs, classic Broadway numbers and songs pulled from the American songbook sung by Mitchell. Can’t make it this week? Don’t worry! Mitchell will return with Out with the Old, In with the New one more time from August 12 through August 14.

Restart Stages will host a series of electric performances throughout the summer, with the LCT Summersongs series picking up right after Mitchell’s concerts. LCT Summersongs will place a specific focus on intimate concerts and will feature Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., the married composing and performing couple The Bengsons, singer-songwriter-playwright Grace McLean and her band Grace McLean & Them Apples, and Michael R. Jackson, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop. The concert series will take place from August 12 through August 22.



The Lincoln Center is providing stellar events throughout the summer. Other standout events include a “pop up” event featuring NYC Youth Poet Laureates sharing their poems and the multidisciplinary show You Are Here — which brings together story, song, dance and reflection from real New Yorkers.

And the best part? Free tickets are available to the concerts! Lotteries for each event will open two weeks before they take place and close three days prior to the performance.

You can find out more information about RestartStages.org for more information about the concerts.



