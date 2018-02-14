BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival announces its season opener

Chicago rapper Common will be headlining the first concert of this year's BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. The performance opens its 40th annual season at the Prospect Park Bandshell on Tuesday, June 5 at 8pm. It's free, with a $5 suggested donation, and will be preceded by a gala honoring BRIC President Leslie Griesbach Schultz, who is leaving the organization this year after helming it for the past 13 years.

Common has been releasing records since his 1992 debut Can I Borrow a Dollar?. Most recently the MC put out his 11th record, Black America Again, in 2016. He’s also taken turns in TV and film—he’s a producer on Showtime's The Chi, a new series set on Chicago’s South Side. He also took home an Oscar in 2015 for best original song. Does the wordsmith really need to tour anymore? Probably not. But his dose of realness is always welcome in New York.

The festival’s full schedule will be released in May.

