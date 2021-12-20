Broadway launches website to track what shows are playing

As New York's live entertainment world reacts to increasing concerns about a return wave of COVID, the Broadway League is taking action to keep audiences informed. The trade association has launched a new website, BwayToday.com, to help potential spectators track Broadway schedules week by week, with the most current information available on performance times and cancelations.

Audiences can also keep track of cancelations via the "Today on Broadway" section at the top of the Broadway App on iOS or Android.

Broadway holiday performance schedules are always tricky to navigate; most productions add performances at unusual times to make up for ones they may take off for Christmas and New Year's Eve. But that situation has grown even more confusing because of the COVID crisis. In the past week, several Broadway productions have called off multiple dates of performances out of concern for COVID safety, including Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hadestown, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, MJ, Aladdin and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. More dramatically, the non-Broadway Radio City Christmas Spectacular has canceled the rest of its 2021 season.

Despite mounting concerns, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said on Friday that an industrywide shutdown is not being considered at this time.