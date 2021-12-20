New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Broadway
Photograph: Shutterstock/Andrey Bayda

Broadway launches website to track what shows are playing

The goal is to help audiences navigate schedules and cancelations

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Advertising

As New York's live entertainment world reacts to increasing concerns about a return wave of COVID, the Broadway League is taking action to keep audiences informed. The trade association has launched a new website, BwayToday.com, to help potential spectators track Broadway schedules week by week, with the most current information available on performance times and cancelations.

Audiences can also keep track of cancelations via the "Today on Broadway" section at the top of the Broadway App on iOS or Android. 

Broadway holiday performance schedules are always tricky to navigate; most productions add performances at unusual times to make up for ones they may take off for Christmas and New Year's Eve. But that situation has grown even more confusing because of the COVID crisis. In the past week, several Broadway productions have called off multiple dates of performances out of concern for COVID safety, including Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hadestown, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, MJ, Aladdin and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. More dramatically, the non-Broadway Radio City Christmas Spectacular has canceled the rest of its 2021 season

Despite mounting concerns, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said on Friday that an industrywide shutdown is not being considered at this time. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.