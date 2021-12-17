New York
Timeout

Radio City Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall
Photograph: MSG EntertainmentRadio City Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular cancels remainder of season

The Rockettes will kick no more this year

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Resurgent concern about the COVID pandemic has just claimed a prominent casualty: The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, one of New York's most cherished holiday shows. MSG Entertainment, which produces the annual Rockettes extravaganza, announced at 6pm today that all performances of the show for the remainder of the 2021 season have been canceled. 
 
“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," wrote MSG in a press release. "We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

The announcement comes in the wake of cancelations or temporary suspensions of operation by numerous other local productions, including several Broadway and Off Broadway shows. 
 
It's going to be a hard-candy Christmas, folks. If you have already purchased tickets for the Christmas Spectacular production, contact your point of purchase for a full refund.

Radio City Christmas Spectacular | Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

