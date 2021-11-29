The group performed the song "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park with George.

A massive crowd of Broadway stars gathered in Times Square on Sunday to honor the late Stephen Sondheim with a touching tribute to the iconic composer and lyricist.

Luminaries of the theater world including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Raúl Esparza, Sara Bareilles, Stephen Schwartz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Benanti and Josh Groban gathered at the Red Steps in the middle of the Crossroads of the World for the event, which was dubbed #SundayForSondheim on social media.

Fittingly enough for the timing, the song the group chose to perform for the tribute was “Sunday” from the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George. You can watch the rendition of the musical’s Act One closer below.



