New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Broadway performers paid tribute to Stephen Sondheim in Times Square

The group performed the song "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park with George.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

A massive crowd of Broadway stars gathered in Times Square on Sunday to honor the late Stephen Sondheim with a touching tribute to the iconic composer and lyricist. 

Luminaries of the theater world including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Raúl Esparza, Sara Bareilles, Stephen Schwartz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Benanti and Josh Groban gathered at the Red Steps in the middle of the Crossroads of the World for the event, which was dubbed #SundayForSondheim on social media.

RECOMMENDED: New Yorkers react to Stephen Sondheim’s passing

Fittingly enough for the timing, the song the group chose to perform for the tribute was “Sunday” from the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George. You can watch the rendition of the musical’s Act One closer below.

Still looking for other ways to mark Sondheim’s passing in NYC? We rounded up five ways you can experience the artist’s works in the city—from catching a production of Assassins in the East Village to seeing Company on Broadway.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.