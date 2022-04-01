New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Broadway steps
Photograph: Shutterstock

Broadway stars will gather in Times Square in solidarity with Ukraine this weekend

They will sing a tune from 'Les Miserables' in Duffy Square.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Over a month since Russia first invaded Ukraine, the Broadway community is once again gathering in support for the Ukrainian people. 

This Sunday at 11:30am, stars will come together in Duffy Square by the infamous steps in Times Square to show solidarity with the cause and send a message of hope to the folks in the Eastern European country. During the vigil, dubbed "Broadway for Ukraine," stars will be performing "Do You Hear the People Sing?" from Les Miserables.

Specific verses will be assigned to actors and spectators are invited to join in song during the classic track's chorus. The organizers have actually released the song's sheet music and lyrics for people to learn prior to the gathering. Find all that information right here.

There are other ways to participate and show support as volunteers are still needed to set up, to take over the videography during the event and help out with crowd control. You can sign up to be a volunteer by signing this waiver, release and authorization form.

This isn't the Broadway community's only upcoming display of solidarity. On April 29, a group of Broadway stars will live stream a concert from the Skylight Run. All profits will be donated to the International Rescue Committee, which provides shelter, first aid, food, medicine and protective kits to Ukrainians. 

Participating actors include Carole Demas, Ilene Kristen, Sarah Rice and James Canning. 

You can buy tickets for the tribute concert here.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.