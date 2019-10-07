Brooklyn Bazaar in Greenpoint will close next month

Some sad news from one of the best venues in Greenpoint today.

After three years of operation at Polonaise Terrace in North Brooklyn, the music and events space Brooklyn Bazaar will be officially closing its doors at 150 Greenpoint Ave on November 30. The owners say the closing is a result of a breakdown in lease negotiations after the landlord offered just a month-to-month extension.

“I guess this is what you get when you keep convincing yourself that signing short term leases are a good idea,” said Brooklyn Bazaar co-owners Belvy Klein and Aaron Broudo in a statement to Time Out New York. “We were naive enough to actually (foolishly) think that this time would be different, this time the landlords would be reasonable, this time they’d work with us... but nope, surprise! I know I’ve said this before but this city (particularly the private real estate sector) really, really makes it tough for independent venues and businesses to survive, let alone succeed. OK, sure NYC lost its soul years ago and I get that, but being a native New York kid, it’s extra frustrating to see your city eat it’s own over and over and over again. I mean this is literally like fucking Groundhog Day for us. But it is what it is.”

From hosting big name comics like Michael Che and Dave Atell to punk bands like GBH and Black Flag, Brooklyn Bazaar had played host to an exceptionally wide range of events during its three-year run. One annual highlight was the amazing antiques Oddities Flea Market which was one of the best opportunities to find weird, wacky and off-beat treasures.

Stay tuned for more information on events and parties in the weeks leading up to the venue’s closing. The owners say that even though Brooklyn Bazaar may soon be shutting its doors, they’ll continue operations at Riis Park in the Rockaways and are currently working on opening a nearby oceanfront Bathhouse Lodge hotel as well as a restaurant and bar in McCarren Park that's slated to break ground in summer 2021.