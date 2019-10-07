Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Brooklyn Bazaar in Greenpoint will close next month
News / Music

Brooklyn Bazaar in Greenpoint will close next month

By Will Gleason Posted: Monday October 7 2019, 6:38pm

Brooklyn Bazaar
Photograph: Jennifer Picht

Some sad news from one of the best venues in Greenpoint today.

After three years of operation at Polonaise Terrace in North Brooklyn, the music and events space Brooklyn Bazaar will be officially closing its doors at 150 Greenpoint Ave on November 30. The owners say the closing is a result of a breakdown in lease negotiations after the landlord offered just a month-to-month extension.

“I guess this is what you get when you keep convincing yourself that signing short term leases are a good idea,” said Brooklyn Bazaar co-owners Belvy Klein and Aaron Broudo in a statement to Time Out New York. “We were naive enough to actually (foolishly) think that this time would be different, this time the landlords would be reasonable, this time they’d work with us... but nope, surprise! I know I’ve said this before but this city (particularly the private real estate sector) really, really makes it tough for independent venues and businesses to survive, let alone succeed. OK, sure NYC lost its soul years ago and I get that, but being a native New York kid, it’s extra frustrating to see your city eat it’s own over and over and over again. I mean this is literally like fucking Groundhog Day for us. But it is what it is.”

From hosting big name comics like Michael Che and Dave Atell to punk bands like GBH and Black Flag, Brooklyn Bazaar had played host to an exceptionally wide range of events during its three-year run. One annual highlight was the amazing antiques Oddities Flea Market which was one of the best opportunities to find weird, wacky and off-beat treasures.

Stay tuned for more information on events and parties in the weeks leading up to the venue’s closing. The owners say that even though Brooklyn Bazaar may soon be shutting its doors, they’ll continue operations at Riis Park in the Rockaways and are currently working on opening a nearby oceanfront Bathhouse Lodge hotel as well as a restaurant and bar in McCarren Park that's slated to break ground in summer 2021.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1444 Posts

Will Gleason covers all aspects of going out in the city from bars and restaurants to festivals, concerts, events and city news. He has years of experience covering NYC culture, entertainment, local news and travel.

Will has been with Time Out since 2014, and is the Deputy Features Editor in New York. Reach him at will.gleason@timeout.com or find him on Twitter @willsgleason or on Instagram @willsgleason.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest