Brooklyn Bowl has announced its official reopening date and concert lineup!

It's been so long since we've gone bowling and caught a show at Brooklyn Bowl but by September, the beloved hybrid venue will be back with a full schedule of performances.
Starting on September 8, the bar, 16-lane bowling alley and restaurant by NYC’s Blue Ribbon will reopen to the public and with a show by The Wailers.
"After getting through the past year in New York City, we’re all ravenous for outstanding live music and a communal experience — not to mention some beer and a little bowling," says co-founder Charley Ryan.
"Brooklyn Bowl’s superlative, wide-ranging lineup has something for everyone, and we can’t wait to give our fans the magic feeling that only a live show can give," adds co-founder Peter Shapiro.
Below is the full lineup of the forthcoming shows:
September
8 — Pacifico Presents: The Wailers (SunDub)
9 — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Ghost-Note & Sungazer; DJ Questlove Presents Bowl Train (Late Show)
10-11 — Dopapod
12 — John the Martyr (Holy Vulture, NICKEY)
15 — Relix Presents: High Time (Visuals by Macrodose)
16 — The Infamous Stringdusters
17 — Tank and The Bangas; Saved by the 90s With The Bayside Tigers (Late Show)
18 — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
19 — White Denim
22 — Neal Francis
23 — Reignwolf
24-25 — Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return
26 — The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of the Beatles for Kids (Day Show); The Bottom Dollars 10th Anniversary Show + Apollo’s Ghost + No Ice
29 — The Connells
30 — Kendall Street Company
October
1 — The NY Burlesque Festival’s Premiere Party
2 —TAUK with Paris_Monster
3 — Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
6 — Funk You + Shareef Keyes and The Groove + Baked Shrimp
7 — Melvin Seals & JGB
8-9 — The New Mastersounds
13 — Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + Roosevelt Collier Band
4-15 — Talib Kweli Live Band
16 — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Pink Talking Fish
20 — The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood
22 — Los Amigos Invisibles
23 — Dumpstaphunk
24 — Brown Eyed Women
28 — Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Very Special Guest Kitchen Dwellers
29 — Perpetual Groove
30 — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Samantha Fish; Adventures BK Presents: The Robyn Party: Robyn-O-Ween (Late Show)
November
3-6 — Drive-By Truckers
11 — Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
12-13 — Antibalas (dj.henri)
20 — Boombox featuring BackBeat Brass
24 — Robert Randolph & Friends
27 — Marco Benevento
December
1-4 — The Hold Steady (on sale soon)
9 — moe.
14 — Bully (Graham Hunt Band)
2022
February
3 — Lucky Chops
10 — Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
March 23 — The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Jeremy Ivey)
April 1 — The Soul Rebels (with special guests TBA)
May 17-18 — Built to Spill
For more information on ticketing, visit brooklynbowl.com.