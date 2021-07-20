Brooklyn Bowl has announced its official reopening date and concert lineup!

It's been so long since we've gone bowling and caught a show at Brooklyn Bowl but by September, the beloved hybrid venue will be back with a full schedule of performances.

Starting on September 8, the bar, 16-lane bowling alley and restaurant by NYC’s Blue Ribbon will reopen to the public and with a show by The Wailers.

"After getting through the past year in New York City, we’re all ravenous for outstanding live music and a communal experience — not to mention some beer and a little bowling," says co-founder Charley Ryan.

"Brooklyn Bowl’s superlative, wide-ranging lineup has something for everyone, and we can’t wait to give our fans the magic feeling that only a live show can give," adds co-founder Peter Shapiro.

Below is the full lineup of the forthcoming shows:

September

8 — Pacifico Presents: The Wailers (SunDub)

9 — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Ghost-Note & Sungazer; DJ Questlove Presents Bowl Train (Late Show)

10-11 — Dopapod

12 — John the Martyr (Holy Vulture, NICKEY)

15 — Relix Presents: High Time (Visuals by Macrodose)

16 — The Infamous Stringdusters

17 — Tank and The Bangas; Saved by the 90s With The Bayside Tigers (Late Show)

18 — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

19 — White Denim

22 — Neal Francis

23 — Reignwolf

24-25 — Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return

26 — The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of the Beatles for Kids (Day Show); The Bottom Dollars 10th Anniversary Show + Apollo’s Ghost + No Ice

29 — The Connells

30 — Kendall Street Company



October

1 — The NY Burlesque Festival’s Premiere Party

2 —TAUK with Paris_Monster

3 — Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

6 — Funk You + Shareef Keyes and The Groove + Baked Shrimp

7 — Melvin Seals & JGB

8-9 — The New Mastersounds

13 — Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + Roosevelt Collier Band

4-15 — Talib Kweli Live Band

16 — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Pink Talking Fish

20 — The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood

22 — Los Amigos Invisibles

23 — Dumpstaphunk

24 — Brown Eyed Women

28 — Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Very Special Guest Kitchen Dwellers

29 — Perpetual Groove

30 — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Samantha Fish; Adventures BK Presents: The Robyn Party: Robyn-O-Ween (Late Show)



November

3-6 — Drive-By Truckers

11 — Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute

12-13 — Antibalas (dj.henri)

20 — Boombox featuring BackBeat Brass

24 — Robert Randolph & Friends

27 — Marco Benevento



December

1-4 — The Hold Steady (on sale soon)

9 — moe.

14 — Bully (Graham Hunt Band)

2022

February

3 — Lucky Chops

10 — Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience



March 23 — The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Jeremy Ivey)

April 1 — The Soul Rebels (with special guests TBA)

May 17-18 — Built to Spill

For more information on ticketing, visit brooklynbowl.com.