Catch Kesha, Machine Gun Kelly, Rise Against at this rooftop waterfront concert series

The concerts will be held with views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Lower Manhattan skyline.

The Seaport District's summer rooftop concert series is back with an incredible lineup!

The Rooftop at Pier 17's Summer Concert Series has announced its return with a must-see slate of performers, including Kesha, Rise Against, Machine Gun Kelly, Jason Mraz, Rufus Wainwright, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and others.

RECOMMENDED: Questlove, Gloria Gaynor and Patti Smith are on the SummerStage lineup this year

"We’re excited to welcome back New Yorkers and fans to once again enjoy events and live music on The Rooftop at Pier 17," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "This third season will be better than ever as we strive to continue to bring the biggest acts in the world to the Seaport."

Below is the full schedule:

July 30: Rise Against – Nowhere Generation Tour

Aug. 4: Blues Traveler & JJ Grey & Mofro

Aug. 12: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Aug. 20: Yacht Rock Revue – Hot Dads in Tighter Jeans Tour

Aug. 21: Jason Mraz – Look For The Good Live! Summer Tour 2021

Aug. 25: Blackberry Smoke with special guest The Allman Betts Band: Spirit of the South Tour

Aug. 27: Sad Summer Festival Presented by Journeys feat. All Time Low, The Story So Far, The Maine & more

Aug. 31: Kesha Live with special guest Betty Who

Sept. 9: Dr. Dog Last Tour Fall 2021

Sept. 12: The Governors Ball Presents Bleachers

Sept. 14: Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall Tour 2021

Sept. 15: The Front Bottoms

Sept. 16 & 17: Lord Huron

Sept. 21: Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes

Sept. 24 & 25: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Sept. 28: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + Special Guests

Sept. 30: Rufus Wainwright & José González – Unfollow The Rules In The Local Valley Tour

Oct. 3: Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles Fall Tour 2021

Oct. 8: Simple Plan & New Found Glory – Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour

Oct. 9: NEEDTOBREATHE – Into The Mystery Tour

Oct. 10: Rodrigo y Gabriela

You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com and onsite at the Pier 17 Box Office during operating hours (Thursdays: noon-6pm, and Fridays, noon-6pm).

This year, there will be a "Heineken Green Zone" from Pier 17 Founding Partner Heineken, that'll give ticketholders a reserved viewing area right in front of the stage with access to dedicated concessions. Other Pier 17 Founding Partners—Chase, Lincoln and Pepsi—will also have activations throughout the season on The Rooftop at Pier 17 and throughout the Seaport.

Of course, the Seaport District is home to some of the best restaurants and bars, so before or after you see a show, you can imbibe and enjoy a good dinner at places like Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s seafood restaurant, The Fulton; David Chang’s Momofuku Ssäm Bar; Helene Henderson’s Malibu Farm; and this summer's newest additions, Andrew Carmellini's Italian chophouse Carne Mare and NoHo Hospitality's Mister Dips.