Brooklyn Brewery launches a limited-edition Biggie-themed beer

The MTA already rolled out limited-edition hip-hop MetroCards to celebrate hip-hop’s big 50th anniversary. Now another NYC institution is launching its own commemorative item for local hip-hop fans: Brooklyn Brewery is honoring one of the greatest NYC hip-hop artists, the Notorious B.I.G., with a special edition of its signature Brooklyn Lager.

RECOMMENDED: Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with these NYC events and exhibits

This limited release of Brooklyn Lager—which is also celebrating its own big birthday this year, its 35th anniversary—will feature the same recipe that New Yorkers have enjoyed for decades, but in freshly designed cans and bottles emblazoned with an iconic image of borough legend Biggie Smalls. The artwork will be available across all packs and sizes starting in August, while supplies last.

The brewery has also released a special Notorious B.I.G.-themed capsule collection of limited-edition apparel and accessories to coincide with the release, available on the Brooklyn Brewery website and in the Brooklyn Brewery Tasting Room. Items include a beanie hat, a nylon jacket, a white tee, Biggie stickers and more.

And to further celebrate the lager launch, Brooklyn Brewery has teamed up with acclaimed music journal Wax Poetics for a two-night celebration of the Brooklyn-born rapper. The events, which will take place on September 13 and 14 at the brewery, will be free to attend. Just RSVP in advance at WaxPoetics.com/BIG. (Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis, FYI.)

On Wednesday, September 13, join renowned producer Easy Mo Bee and Wax Poetics Magazine’s Editor-At-Large Andrew “Monk-One” Mason for a conversation on early '90s New York and Biggie's seminal album, Ready to Die, followed by DJ sets from the two as well as Niara Sterling.

The following evening on Thursday, September 14, attendees can enjoy live performances by rapper-record producers MC Masta Ace and MIKE at BRIC. At both events, Brooklyn Brewery will be providing the suds as well as surprise giveaways.

Check out the limited-edition can design below, as well as some of Brooklyn Brewery's Biggie-themed merch:

Brooklyn Brewery Limited-edition Brooklyn Lager featuring Notorious B.I.G.

nnn

Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn Brewery's Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection