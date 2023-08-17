New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Limited-edition Brooklyn Lager featuring Notorious B.I.G
Brooklyn BreweryLimited-edition Brooklyn Lager featuring Notorious B.I.G

Brooklyn Brewery launches a limited-edition Biggie-themed beer

The special lager honors hip-hop’s 50th birthday and the legendary artist.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

The MTA already rolled out limited-edition hip-hop MetroCards to celebrate hip-hop’s big 50th anniversary. Now another NYC institution is launching its own commemorative item for local hip-hop fans: Brooklyn Brewery is honoring one of the greatest NYC hip-hop artists, the Notorious B.I.G., with a special edition of its signature Brooklyn Lager. 

RECOMMENDED: Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with these NYC events and exhibits

This limited release of Brooklyn Lager—which is also celebrating its own big birthday this year, its 35th anniversary—will feature the same recipe that New Yorkers have enjoyed for decades, but in freshly designed cans and bottles emblazoned with an iconic image of borough legend Biggie Smalls. The artwork will be available across all packs and sizes starting in August, while supplies last. 

The brewery has also released a special Notorious B.I.G.-themed capsule collection of limited-edition apparel and accessories to coincide with the release, available on the Brooklyn Brewery website and in the Brooklyn Brewery Tasting Room. Items include a beanie hat, a nylon jacket, a white tee, Biggie stickers and more. 

And to further celebrate the lager launch, Brooklyn Brewery has teamed up with acclaimed music journal Wax Poetics for a two-night celebration of the Brooklyn-born rapper. The events, which will take place on September 13 and 14 at the brewery, will be free to attend. Just RSVP in advance at WaxPoetics.com/BIG. (Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis, FYI.)

On Wednesday, September 13, join renowned producer Easy Mo Bee and Wax Poetics Magazine’s Editor-At-Large Andrew “Monk-One” Mason for a conversation on early '90s New York and Biggie's seminal album, Ready to Die, followed by DJ sets from the two as well as Niara Sterling.

The following evening on Thursday, September 14, attendees can enjoy live performances by rapper-record producers MC Masta Ace and MIKE at BRIC. At both events, Brooklyn Brewery will be providing the suds as well as surprise giveaways.

Check out the limited-edition can design below, as well as some of Brooklyn Brewery's Biggie-themed merch: 

Limited-edition Brooklyn Lager featuring Notorious B.I.G.
Brooklyn BreweryLimited-edition Brooklyn Lager featuring Notorious B.I.G.

nnn

Brooklyn Brewery's Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection
Brooklyn BreweryBrooklyn Brewery's Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection
Brooklyn Brewery's Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection
Brooklyn BreweryBrooklyn Brewery's Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.