Brooklyn Charm returns to Brooklyn with a new Greenpoint shop

Friendship bracelets are extremely in (thanks to T-Swift’s Eras tour), and thankfully, a longtime iconic Brooklyn shop is back in time to help you with all your jewelry-making needs.

Brooklyn Charm, a staple of hip Williamsburg shopping in the 2010s has returned to the homeland, with a new jewelry-making supply shop and ready-to-wear jewelry store in Greenpoint, just steps from McCarren Park.

The original Brooklyn Charm closed after a 13-year run on Bedford Avenue in August 2020. The rent was too high, and owner Tracie Campbell relocated her HQ to Ventura, California (and of course, online, this was peak pandemic craft time). The Chelsea Market outpost of the jewelry store closed as well.

Like all (OK, most) New Yorkers who leave for the other coast, Brooklyn Charm has reliably returned. First, to Artist and Fleas in Chelsea Market, and now back to its namesake Brooklyn, quite close to the G train.

The new Brooklyn Charm shop at 616 Manhattan Avenue sells dozens of unique charms, including New York-specific totems like mini MetroCards, pizza slices, and more. Chains, beads, pendants, earrings, necklaces, crystals, vintage jewels, jewelry tools and more are also available. Permanent jewelry is also going to be added soon, as will events and classes.

Brooklyn Charm is open from 11am - 7pm every day.