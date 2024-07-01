This Thursday is, impossibly, the Fourth of July—seriously, summer in NYC is flying by—and if you’ve been fretting about what and where you’re going to pack a picnic to catch those awesome fireworks, we’ve got your perfect Independence Day planned. First, we’ve got a handy list of the best picnic spots in NYC, whether you want a bustling park or intimate garden. And the folks over at Brooklyn Kura have put together a basket preloaded with sake-fueled deliciousness, so all you have to do come July 4th is to celebrate patriotically.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, craft sake brewery Brooklyn Kura will be offering to-go picnic baskets available for pickup at their Industry City taproom (34 34th Street near Greenwood Heights).

Each basket is filled with all of the essentials for a gourmet charcuterie board, including Brooklyn Kura’s freshly baked, two-tone focaccia seasoned with furikake, as well as seasonal pickled fruit and vegetables nutty Manchego cheese and spicy chorizo. You can wash that all down with your choice of Brooklyn Kura’s flagship sakes, such as an aromatic and crisp Number Fourteen or a full-bodied and earthy Blue Door sake. (Each basket will come with one 750ml bottle with which to toast the USA.

And, of course, if you don’t want to shlep those premade picnic bundles to a park for alfresco snacking, they’ll do just fine as accouterments to your backyard barbecue, too.

Baskets are $45 and are available for preorder on Brooklyn Kura’s website. Do note, though: orders must be placed by Tuesday, July 2 for pickup on the morning of Thursday, July 4, between 10am and noon in the taproom. Get a peep of the Brooklyn Kura baskets’ tasty offerings below: