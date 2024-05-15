Brooklyn Magazine just unveiled its Paramount+ movie nights summer lineup

The screenings will happen at four outdoor areas across Brooklyn.

New York summers wouldn’t be complete without a healthy dose of outdoor movies, and Brooklyn Magazine just announced a lineup of screenings that will take place across four iconic locations throughout Brooklyn.

From June through September, you can catch screenings of some of the best movies from the Paramount+ franchise at McCarren Park, Prospect Park’s Long Meadow, Fort Greene Park and, for the first time in the series’ history, Coney Island.

The screenings are part of a collaboration between Brooklyn Magazine, Paramount+ and BSE Global. The series will kick off on June 7 in McCarren Park with a screening of the comedy Zoolander starring Ben Stiller.

For the first time, complimentary popcorn will be provided at each screening on a first-come-first-serve basis with proof of RSVP, which you can access here. Barcode, a plant-based functional beverage, will also serve samples at all events in July and August.

This will also be the first year that screenings will take place at Coney Island. “From landmark independent films like Little Fugitive to classics like The Warriors, Coney Island has long been both the scene and the star of great cinema since movies were invented,” Daniel Murphy, Executive Director at Alliance for Coney Island, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Paramount+, Rooftop Films, and Brooklyn Magazine to take part in the tradition of outdoor movie screenings for the first time.”

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty will host activations at select screenings that will involve DJs, interactive games, photo opps, giveaways and surprise appearances.

Here is the full lineup:

McCarren Park

June 7 – Zoolander

June 14 – Empire Records

June 28 – But I’m a Cheerleader

Prospect Park, Long Meadow

June 26 – Raiders of the Lost Ark

July 3 – Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

July 10 – School of Rock

July 17 – Clueless

Coney Island, Coney Island Beach at West 12th Street

July 11 – New feature film to be announced

July 18 – Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

July 25 – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Aug. 1 – Love and Basketball

Aug. 8 – The Warriors

Fort Greene Park

Aug. 15 – Past Lives

Aug. 22 – School Daze

Aug. 29 – Bob Marley: One Love

Sept. 5 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

All screenings in the series will happen at sunset, which means times will vary throughout the summer, so make sure to check out Brooklyn Magazine’s website for exact times.