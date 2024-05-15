New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
people sitting on blankets outside
Photograph: Courtesy of BSE Globa

Brooklyn Magazine just unveiled its Paramount+ movie nights summer lineup

The screenings will happen at four outdoor areas across Brooklyn.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

New York summers wouldn’t be complete without a healthy dose of outdoor movies, and Brooklyn Magazine just announced a lineup of screenings that will take place across four iconic locations throughout Brooklyn.

From June through September, you can catch screenings of some of the best movies from the Paramount+ franchise at McCarren Park, Prospect Park’s Long Meadow, Fort Greene Park and, for the first time in the series’ history, Coney Island. 

RECOMMENDED: Here are all the shows playing at Little Island this summer

The screenings are part of a collaboration between Brooklyn Magazine, Paramount+ and BSE Global. The series will kick off on June 7 in McCarren Park with a screening of the comedy Zoolander starring Ben Stiller. 

For the first time, complimentary popcorn will be provided at each screening on a first-come-first-serve basis with proof of RSVP, which you can access here. Barcode, a plant-based functional beverage, will also serve samples at all events in July and August.

This will also be the first year that screenings will take place at Coney Island. “From landmark independent films like Little Fugitive to classics like The Warriors, Coney Island has long been both the scene and the star of great cinema since movies were invented,” Daniel Murphy, Executive Director at Alliance for Coney Island, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Paramount+, Rooftop Films, and Brooklyn Magazine to take part in the tradition of outdoor movie screenings for the first time.”

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty will host activations at select screenings that will involve DJs, interactive games, photo opps, giveaways and surprise appearances. 

Here is the full lineup:

McCarren Park

  • June 7Zoolander
  • June 14Empire Records
  • June 28 But I’m a Cheerleader

Prospect Park, Long Meadow

  • June 26Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • July 3Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
  • July 10School of Rock
  • July 17Clueless

Coney Island, Coney Island Beach at West 12th Street

  • July 11 New feature film to be announced
  • July 18Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • July 25Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Aug. 1Love and Basketball
  • Aug. 8The Warriors

Fort Greene Park

  • Aug. 15Past Lives
  • Aug. 22School Daze
  • Aug. 29Bob Marley: One Love
  • Sept. 5Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

All screenings in the series will happen at sunset, which means times will vary throughout the summer, so make sure to check out Brooklyn Magazine’s website for exact times.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.