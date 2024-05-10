Little Island, the beautiful 2.4-acre elevated park that sits above the Hudson River on Manhattan's west side, just announced the lineup of star-studded performances happening throughout the summer season—and the curation does not disappoint.

This year, the programming will include nine commissioned world premieres of live performances that will kick of on June 1 and close out on September 22, spanning the realms of music, dance, theater, opera, comedy, jazz, pop and funk.

Just as exciting is the debut of The Glade, a brand new cocktail lounge opening on the island that will be offering a selection of beers, wines, cocktails and mocktails to be enjoyed anywhere throughout the park. The bar will also be the site of a few shows, including a cabaret act by Justin Vivian Bond and a live oyster shucking demonstration by Robert LaValva.

RECOMMENDED: NYC's best summer music festivals of 2024

The season kicks off with a show produced by the legendary choreographer Twyla Tharp, featuring original music by T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield. The new full-length piece, "How Long Blues," previews on June 1, 2 and 5 and will then run from June 6 to 23.

"Robeson," a work created and performed by bass baritone Davóne Tines and co-created and directed by Zack Winokur, will center on the life story of musician Paul Robeson and will run from June 27 through the 29.

The summer program will conclude on September 22 with "The Marriage of Figaro," an original play in which outré opera icon Anthony Roth Costanzo will sing every leading role.

All of the scheduled performances will take place at The Amph, the park's 200-seat venue.

Price-wise, all tickets run $25, but there will be plenty of smaller performances throughout the season that will be free to the public.

"We are planning, season by season, to offer the people of New York City a nightly party with great art, great food and drinks, great sunsets, and great views," said Zack Winokur, Little Island’s Producing Artistic Director, in a statement. “By opening with a new dance, closing with a reimagined opera, and filling the intervening weeks with works of all different disciplines and scales, we are offering audiences an astonishingly broad array of work in a relatively condensed amount of time."

You can learn more about Little Island's full summer programming and get advance tickets to the bigger performances on their website.