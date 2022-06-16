A new, open-air market with more than 50 food and art vendors is coming to Industry City this month for the first time.

The Brooklyn Night Market by MASC Hospitality Group—the same company behind Bronx Night Market and Harlem’s Uptown Night Market—starts up on June 27 at Industry City and promises to bring an array of eclectic global street food and art & culture "artifacts," a press release states.

RECOMMENDED: This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

About 250,000 people have attended MASC's other night markets over the past years, so it was only time it spread "the foodie love southwards."

"People keep asking us repeatedly to bring the party down to Brooklyn mostly because they are over food markets that cater to the tourist crowd, and also, New Yorkers now know to ask for more, a full cuisine and culture experience—the like of what we’ve innovated in Uptown and The Bronx," said Marco Shalma and Beatriz Torres, the owners of MHG. "When we got together with the good people from Industry City, we knew it was time."

The vendors you'll find at the Brooklyn Night Market at Industry City, which has its own food hall with local eats and Japan Village which has a food hall with local Japanese eateries, include vendors such as Perros Locos, Culiraw, Mister Bocadillos, Tacos El Guero, OH! K-Dog and Egg Toast, #DeepFriedWatermelon by MD ChickAn, Downeast Lobstah, Passion Fusion BK, Cupcake Me!, Oh.Sweet.Mason, The Waffle Chic, Twister Cake NYC, Cee Love Sea Food My Bath Bar, ForTheCultureNY LLC, Harlem’s Heaven Hats, Lotus in Violet LLC, black N ugly, and others.

MASC says 70% of its vendors are POC, female and/or immigrant-owned businesses.

Every event will have a showcase of musicians, bands, DJ, and collaborations with local art and youth organizations. The first one is on June 27. You can RSVP here—entry is free.

If you're looking for more local eats and cultural activities, Time Out Market New York in Dumbo has the city’s top chefs, most-talked-about restaurants and the buzziest bars—and the latest in arts and culture—all under one roof, open daily.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey