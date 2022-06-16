This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.

Photograph: Mark Weinberg

To the delight of New Yorkers, the Lower East Side gem by Anthony Mangieri recently (finally!) re-opened after a two-year closure dictated by COVID-19.

"It’s humbling, and I am filled with gratitude," Mangieri said in an official statement about the achievement. "Every day since opening Una Pizza Napoletana in 1996 I’ve had the dream to pursue this work without compromise. We’ve been so blessed to be able to do this and continue to learn and grow as a pizzeria and as pizza makers."

According to an official press release, the restaurant owner makes his dough anew every day but changes his recipe a bit daily "in hopes of landing on the perfect pie."

Photograph: Mark Weinberg

To come up with its ranking, inspectors from the 50 Top Pizza organization anonymously visit restaurants across the country throughout the year and their decisions culminate in an awards gala that this year took place just a few days ago.

To the surprise of, well, not us, New York is the most well-represented city in the 2022 ranking, with nine venues appearing on the list overall.

In addition to Una Pizza Napoletana, which tops the national classification, other local venues that made the top 50 include Ribalta (#3), Song' E Napule (#7), Kesté Fulton (#10), Ops (#14), Forcella (#20), Roberta's (#22), San Matteo - Pizzeria e Cucina (#27) and Pasquale Jones (#30). We, indeed, live in the pizza capital of America. Look through all the top 50 picks right here.

Needless to say, we suggest you run to Una Pizza Napoletana at 175 Orchard Street by Stanton Street if you haven't yet tried it. There are about five classic pizzas on the menu: make sure to order each and every one of them.