Brooklyn woman creates 20-foot mural searching for missed subway love connection

Who says romance is dead? This week, Brooklyn resident Devin Custalow proved she was willing to do whatever it takes to find her subway missed connection.

After exchanging glances—but not numbers (or any other personal information, for that matter)—with a stranger on the subway, Custalow posted to Craigslist’s “missed connections” section in an attempt locate him. When that didn’t work, she took it a step further and turned that post into a giant 20-foot mural in Williamsburg that she hoped would gain his attention.

Custalow told ABC News that she was riding the G train home after a day in Coney Island with her roommate when the she spotted a “cute guy standing on the platform.” They never spoke, but “were flirting with their eyes for a while,” her roommate recalls.

Along with a description of the encounter, the mural included a time and date for the two potential love birds to meet at the mural: 1pm on Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, the “yellow shoes guy” never showed, but we fully support this badass New York lady’s level of confidence here to go after what she wants.

The mural is still up, and you can check it out in person at the corner of Wythe Avenue and North 10th Street.

