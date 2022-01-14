New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dear Irving on Hudson
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Fecks

The most romantic bars in NYC

New York’s most romantic bars strike the perfect mood with cocktails, wine, beer and even mocktails.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
&
Bao Ong
Advertising

Not to spoil the ending like the end if a so-so rom-com, but anywhere can be romantic. Glances have been stolen in dive bars, first kisses completed at rooftop spots and bathroom antics have occurred in some of this town’s most august fine dining destinations. Sometimes, however, you want more of a sure thing, and the most romantic bars in NYC are for those very occasions. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best bars in NYC

Most romantic bars in NYC

Jadis

1. Jadis

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Lower East Side

Jadis is so charmingly incidentally romantic it may as well be John Cusack in any old movie except the try-hard radio-holding one. The lovely little wine bar infatuates simply by being itself, no airs or accoutrement necessary. 

Read more
Book online
Maison Premiere
Photograph: Filip Wolak

2. Maison Premiere

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

This gorgeous NOLA-inspired salon has a faux patina that suggests decades of Gauloises smoke, a fireplace facade distressed just right and cozy booths and banquettes. What could be more enchanting? Absinthe, which they also have alongside nearly every other spirit known to the heavens. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Angel’s Share
Photograph: Courtesy Angel's Share

4. Angel’s Share

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

Another speakeasy-styled classic and one of the originals of the more recent, post-prohibition genre boom, Angel's Share's drinks would still be perfect even outside of its elegant environs. That assertion was even put to the test with the addition of a conceptually incongruous outdoor setup in 2020. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Ophelia
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

5. Ophelia

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Seduction takes many forms and Ophelia's is as vampy as they come. There's a lot going on in the highly-designed, sumptuous space (watch out for those dizzying checkered floors once you pass two cocktails!), which also has incredible NYC skyline views from its perch 26 floors above land. 

Read more
Book online
June
Photograph: Ali Garber

6. June

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 1 of 4

Back when June opened in 2015, natural wine was not as ubiquitous as it is now. Today, interesting bottles continue are still part June's draw. Curved oxblood banquettes, warm globe lights and stemmed glasses hanging over a marble bar topgive a flirty flush to the bar's studied selections. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Diamond Lil
Photograph: Courtesy Diamond Lil Bar

7. Diamond Lil

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Greenpoint

This small, special spot in Greenpoint is near McGorlick Park, should you fancy a heart-fluttering stroll. Its dark lighting, moody green color scheme and artful design details make it one of our date night go-tos. It helps that most tables are staged only for two. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Achilles Heel
Photograph: Alex Strada

9. Achilles Heel

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Greenpoint
  • price 1 of 4

This Greenpoint grogshop is loosely fashioned after a dockhand dive. But instead of off-hours longshoremen, an art-house crowd crosses the timeworn wood floors for excellent cocktails and natural wine around the warm fireplace. The faux-weathered joint is a cool-kid Cheers descendant with a low-key variety of romance.

Read more
Order delivery
Bemelmans Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Don Riddle

10. Bemelmans Bar

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 4 of 4

Although it has recently been overrun by youths with a penchant for senescence, Bemelmans is still an NYC classic that evokes Manhattan's mid-century zeitgeist. Order a classic martini and become intoxicated by Ludwig Bemelmans iconic murals. 

Read more
Advertising
The Ten Bells

12. The Ten Bells

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Ten Bells was one of the city's earliest natural wine adopters, with a roster of global pours. Its flattering lighting, abundant oysters and worn-in comfort will ease any first (or last!) date jitters. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Primo's
Photograph: Courtesy Adrian Mesko

13. Primo's

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Tribeca
  • price 3 of 4

At first glance, Primo’s is puzzling: an inexplicably sexy space modeled on a 1950s diner? Glass-block partitions, chrome-edged tables and doo-wop music set the scene. But when you swap the black-and-white checkerboard floor for soft-gray terrazzo triangles, the soda-fountain counter for a liquor-stocked bar and the squeaky plastic booths for jewel-toned velvet banquettes, you get most sensual diner in creation. 

Read more
Dear Irving on Hudson
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Fecks

14. Dear Irving on Hudson

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Hell's Kitchen

Romance? In Times Squre? Did a Spider-Man write this? Yes on all accounts! The sleek decor at this bi-level cocktail bar that takes up the 40th and 41st floors of the Aliz Hotel does feel like a super hero's (or villian's) lair, and the incredible view will make you feel like Spidy scaling skyscrapers. 

Read more

Looking to grab bae flowers?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.