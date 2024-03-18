New York
computerized image of people watching a basketball game from a private seating area
Photograph: Courtesy of Barclays Center

Brooklyn’s Barclays Center is adding two new high-end clubs

The members-only spaces will provide an elevated experience.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
If you’ve ever dreamed of watching a basketball game from someone’s brownstone mansion, then two new members-only clubs that are coming to the Barclays Center will definitely be your vibe.

The two exclusive open concept clubs, The Key and The Row, are set to open this fall—just in time for the 2024-2025 NBA season—and will be part of the largest renovation project in the venue’s history.

RECOMMENDED: You can ride a vintage 107-year-old subway train to Yankee Stadium next month

Members of the clubs will have their own VIP entrance and get access to all Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty games, as well as concerts and events happening at the venue. They’ll also get to enjoy restaurant-like food with menus that include ceviche, pasta, lettuce wraps, and other dining options.

The Key’s vibe will resemble an upscale sports bar, with interactive games, a massive 44-foot media wall that can show up to five views at once, and a bar with beer on tap. Their 11,185 square-foot space will be able accommodate up to 252 guests. 

model of the inside of a bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Barclays Cener

The Row, on the other hand, will be a 12,060 square-foot space that will be able to fit 184 guests. Appropriately, its interior will be inspired by brownstone row homes and the space will include theater-style seating to enjoy games and concerts, a full-service private bar, and a dessert bar with complimentary sweets, including gelato. 

the rendering of a bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Barclays Center

“Barclays Center is one of the most notable arenas in the world. As we just celebrated our tenth anniversary, we thought it was the perfect time to reflect on our customer experience and the ways in which we can continue to stay ahead of the curve to create lasting memories for our guests,” Shanon Ferguson, chief hospitality officer at BSE Global, Barclays Center's parent company, said in a press release. “Our guests have expressed a desire for greater club access with elevated food and beverage offerings, and we believe these enhancements represent an actionable step to continue to deliver a world-class experience for them.”

Although the spaces won’t be open for another few months, you can put down a $2,500 deposit here. To learn more about the membership costs, you can fill out this contact form or visit the Barclays Center website.

