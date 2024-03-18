You can ride a vintage 107-year-old subway train to Yankee Stadium next month

It's an annual experience that all New Yorkers treasure: baseball fans can ride the New York Transit Museum's vintage 1917 IRT Lo-V train and Train of Many Colors to Yankee Stadium on April 5 for the price of a regular subway fare.

The 1917 IRT Lo-V train will depart from the uptown 4 train platform at Grand Central-42nd Street at 11am. The Train of Many Colors, another one of the museum's vintage offerings, will leave the station right after that. Both trains will run along the Lexington Avenue line non-stop to 161st Street-Yankee Stadium, a trip that should last about 25 minutes, giving fans plenty of time to catch the first pitch around 1:05 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

A celebration of key elements of the city's old transportation system, the nostalgia rides will look and feel just like the trains did back in the day, when they were operated by the Interborough Rapid Transit (IRT) system. Although put to use a few years before Yankee Stadium was even built in 1923, they ended up eventually becoming virtually the only public transportation method to the sports arena.

Photograph: Marc A. Hermann

Expect vintage strap hangers, ceiling fans, drop car sash windows and retro ads to define your unique journey on one of the over 1,200 vintage cars that were part of the fleet between 1917 and 1969.

Keep in mind that there will be no return trip on the special cars, a fact that will catapult you straight back to 2024 when waiting for the subway to get home post baseball game.

Go, Yankees, go!