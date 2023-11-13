Williamsburg’s lovely oyster and cocktail destination Maison Premiere has been raising the bar for both since it first opened its horseshoe-shaped counter, vaguely vintage-chic dining room and semi-secret garden in 2011. Its award-winning influence has expanded internationally in the intervening years, and this week, it’ll return a little closer to home, in Manhattan.

Tigre opens at 105 Rivington Street on Wednesday, November 15.

“While previous projects have referenced narratives related to time and place—such as New Orleans drinking culture and classic cocktails at Maison Premiere, and the zeitgeist of neo-bistros and natural wine with Sauvage—Tigre transports guests to the luxe residences and lounges of the past,” a press release reads, “with a menu of sophisticated cocktails that channel a well-traveled palate and an exploration of obscure but enlightening spirits that are not commonplace in the American lexicon.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Eric Medsker

Like beloved Maison Premiere, Tigre’s eight-person bar is also U-shaped. Mirrors appear here, too reflected even more heavily here across halls and ceilings. Curved banquettes are covered in velvet and leather, chandelier light hovering above.

The menu’s six drink categories include martinis by ratio. Several frozen vodka and gin varieties are listed in configurations like 4-to-1 (standard dry), 12-to-1 (quite dry) and 1-to-nothing, (über-dry, or, as I call it at home, a glass of gin). The other sections are a little obtuse but at least less mathematical. “Then” selections include a screwdriver and a Carol Channing with framboise, lime and Champagne. “Now” includes a nod to everyone’s favorite ice cream truck, and coolers, and mists and non-alcoholic options finish the list. Wine, beer and sake will also be available.

Tigre is located at 105 Rivington Street and will be open Sunday-Wednesday from 6pm-1am and Thursday-Saturday from 6pm-2am beginning Wednesday, November 15.