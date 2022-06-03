Brooklyn’s only solar-powered rooftop is hosting a pop-up all summer long

Slate is a new rooftop bar at the Pod Brooklyn Hotel in Williamsburg that differentiates itself from the myriad of similar venues by trying to offset its ecological impact in a way that isn't considered standard yet: the entire rooftop venue is powered by approximately 1,800-square-feet of solar panels on two sides of the roof.

The power it generates is used for interior lighting of the space and to run the irrigation pump in the on-premise water detention tank that actually harvests rainwater that irrigates the three-quarters-of-an-acre green landscaped rooftop.

To take their devotion to eco-friendliness even further, the staff also uses the solar power to feed the current house panel and offset the loads demanded by the hotel and the general common area. Plus, guests are urged to take the "lean and green way up to the rooftop to help conserve even more energy," (that is to say: take the stairs up), according to a press release.

If the name of the new destination at 247 Metropolitan Avenue sounds familiar, that's because this is actually Slate's second location. The original iteration of the business has been operating in Chelsea since the year 2000.

Photograph: Courtesy of Slate

The new green rooftop bar also happens to be the site of awesome art installations as local artists were tasked to create one-of-a-kind pieces to be displayed all throughout the space.

Drink-wise, you can expect specialty cocktails by Liquid Lab NYC to be on rotation alongside four different beers and, of course, a frosé option.

And because you'll need to take some fare down to hold all that liquor in, executive chef Darryl Harmon has concocted a menu filled with comfort food favorites that double as ideal shareable dishes. In addition to the Korean spicy cauliflower, crispy mac 'n cheese bites, artisanal pizzas, salads, steakhouse burgers and tacos is also a giant everything pretzel that comes to the table dangling on a hook alongside a bunch of dipping sauces.

Talk about ideal summer bar food.