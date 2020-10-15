Brooklyn's RBG statue will be "larger than life" to be on equal ground with male sculptures

A larger-than-life statue of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be unveiled in Brooklyn next spring.

On March 15, the statue will be unveiled at City Point just in time for Women's History Month and in honor of what would've been her 88th birthday—now officially "Justice Ginsburg Day" in her home borough of Brooklyn.

The bronze statue, by artist team Gillie and Marc Schattner, is six feet tall and set on a one-foot base, meaning the small-framed woman will stand on equal footing with statues of men throughout the city.

The statue is one of 11 sculptures of notable women that Gillie and Marc created in 2019 for New York City. "Statues for Equality" meant to increase the city’s representation of women in public sculpture from three to 10 percent and has already placed statues in 16 cities across the world.

Gillie and Marc, who have done many other massive sculptures around NYC like the gorilla at Hudson Yards, actually worked with Ginsburg's representative at Supreme Court to make sure RBG was OK with the outcome, according to the artists' rep.

The statue is incredibly detailed and, of course, includes her iconic collar.

"Our dream, like Justice Ginsburg, is to see gender equality," the artists said in a statement. "Our goal is to support gender equality in public statues. The more public statues of Justice Ginsburg the more we honor her. It would have also given Justice Ginsburg enormous pride to know that each one of her statues helps to balance gender equality. There are currently nine statues of queen Elizabeth, and we hope one day there could be at least nine statues of Justice Ginsburg."

Photograph: Courtesy Statues for Equality/Gillie & Marc

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who declared March 15 Justice Ginsburg Day in Brooklyn, says that renaming the Brooklyn Municipal Building and installing RBG's statue is fitting.

"No one can dispute the towering achievements of this judicial giant and the value of adding her likeness to the landscape of our city," he said. "We are pleased to champion these tributes to her commitment to justice, Brooklyn birthright, and enduring legacy.”

