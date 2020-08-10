A massive gorilla sculpture is coming to Hudson Yards

Up to three people will be able to sit in its hand at once

Like many New Yorkers, this year has made me long to be gently cradled by a friendly gorilla. Preferably, while we were both digging into a pint of mint gelato and gabbing about how amazing it was that we didn’t have to wear face masks all the time.

Well, at least one part of that dream is set to come true at the end of this month. On August 24, artists Gillie and Marc Schattner will be unveiling a massive gorilla sculpture in Hudson Yards’ Bella Abzug Park. The new work, titled King Nyani (Swahili for gorilla,) will be able to impressively fit two to three humans inside its hand. (Don’t worry. At no point will you be spirited away to the top of the Empire State Building.) It's part of the artists' ongoing Love The Last series which brings depictions of endangered species to urban areas.

The 4,766-pound sculpture is meant to raise awareness about the critically endangered species, and isn’t actually the first work by the Schattners to attempt such a goal! Previously, the duo installed a massive rhino sculpture in Astor Place titled The Last Three which depicted, you guessed it, the last three northern white rhinoceroses on the planet.

The new work will remain on view on the west side of Manhattan for 11 months. Looking for more outdoor art to explore this summer? You can also catch new exhibitions at Socrates Sculpture Park, Governors Island and at Storm King right now.

