Brooklyn's Syndicated will start screening films outside this week

The movies will be screened for free, but seats are first-come, first-served.

Bushwick's Syndicated, known for being a one-stop shop for great food and films, is finally screening movies again—outside.

The Brooklyn hangout has been doing outdoor dining since restaurants were allowed to reopen, but it has been teasing outdoor screenings for a couple of weeks now. Finally, on Tuesday, it posted a photo of a staffer painting a 14-foot-wide white screen on its brick facade. On Wednesday, it posted a screening schedule which shows movies beginning around 8pm each night (depending on the weather.)

Of course, there will still be bites and drinks you can order like the crowd-pleasing wings and seasoned popcorn and the new Pink Flamingo made with Mezcal, fresh watermelon juice, ginger syrup and lemon.

Syndicated has set up some "house rules:" Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, but free. Everyone must social distance, too.

Syndicated's managing partner Tim Chung said he and his staff decided to move screenings outside because it "became clear that we were not going to be able to have people in our space, both our bar and our theater for some time."

"Since indoor dining and moviegoing feels so uncertain right now, why not try to maximize the outdoor space that we are currently allowed to use? A lot of our customers have been expressing how much they've missed coming to the movies here and so we wanted to try and give them the next best thing," he added.

You'll want to follow along on Instagram to keep up with what's going on.

See below for its August movie calendar:

