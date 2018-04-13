Bryant Park is hosting epic dance parties throughout May

Wanna dance with somebody? You can dance with many toe-tappers at Bryant Park next month during its weekly dance parties with great live bands and professional instructors.

Every Wednesday night from May 2 through June 6, folks will gather at the green space to learn basic steps from 6pm to 7pm at the Bryant Park fountain. Once you've mastered the style of the night, you can show off your new moves and boogie to music by some of the city's best local bands until 8:30pm. From the cha cha to swing and salsa dancing, here is the lineup for this year's rump shaking series. Did we mention that these parties are totally free? That's right, spring in NYC rules.

Wednesday, May 2, 6:00–8:30pm

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.