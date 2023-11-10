It beat out European Christmas markets, which is a huge deal in our minds since they tend to be pretty epic.

We finally have proof that New York City does Christmas the best of any city in the world!

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park has been named the best Christmas market in the world for 2023 in a study from Planet Cruise, unveiling the top must-visit Christmas Markets from across the world. It’s the second year Bryant Park has been the top market.

It beat out European Christmas markets, which is a huge deal in our minds since they tend to be pretty epic.

Planet Cruise based its findings on six factors: the number of stalls; open dates; TripAdvisor ratings; TripAdvisor reviews; Google search volume; and Instagram hashtag data.

The site found that Bryant Park’s market had 23,854 TripAdvisor reviews and highlights that it is open for 68 days—the most of any holiday market in the world. What else makes it so great?

“The park features a free-admission 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink against the stunning backdrop of skyscrapers and manicured gardens,” Planet Cruise says.”With 180 stalls in the village from a wide range of vendors, it’s no surprise that visitors can find a variety of artisanal items and seasonal hot food options, such as chocolate s’mores, to feast on.”

Open now through March 3, 2024, the winter village is always buzzing with activity. Until January 2, there will be a Small Business Spotlight highlighting four New York City-based minority-owned small businesses in a free booth. You can also cozy up at The Lodge—a covered, outdoor après-themed area where visitors can grab a festive cocktail, enjoy delicious food, watch the ice skaters or admire the tree (which lights up on November 28).

It’s pretty amazing it beat London’s Winter Wonderland and Munich’s Marienplatz (Münchner Christkindlmarkt).The latter dates to the 14th century, so it’s one of the oldest Christmas markets in Germany. It’s known for its Kripperlmarkt, which comprises 10 stalls offering exclusively Nativity scenes and figurines.