Bryant Park is throwing an all-you-can-eat ice cream party in June

We’ve got the scoop on a delicious festival coming spoon (er, we mean soon) to Bryant Park. If you can’t tell by our hints, we’re talking about the Scooper Bowl. The epic all-you-can-eat ice cream party returns to the midtown green space for three days starting Friday, June 1.

Last year, frozen dessert outposts like Baskin Robbins, Ben & Jerry’s, Big Gay Ice Cream, Wafels & Dinges and more provided mouthwatering flavors for the event. The vendors will be announced in the coming weeks, but we heard there will be several returning brands including a few newbies.

The bash is ticketed, but you can feel good about chipping in. Proceeds benefit the Jimmy Fund, which supports pediatric and adult cancer care and research at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, one of the nation’s leading academic rehabilitation institutions committed to patient care, teaching, research and advocacy. Early bird tickets are on sale now through May 15. After that, prices go up to $25. Snag 'em now while you can!

