Bryant Park’s Winter Village closes for the season on Sunday

Oh, finally.

Since October 28, 2017, midtown's sole block of luscious green space has been host to a giant holiday fantasy (or nightmare)—the Bank of America Winter Village. For some (tourists), the market has offered fun diversions that include ice skating, seasonal food and plenty of shopping.

But for those of us who work in the area and cleave to the park as a reminder that nature still exists—even in a grim urban dystopia—it's been a rough few months. But starting next week, we'll hopefully have the chance to meditate, read and enjoy the park's sunshine season activities, including film screenings, outdoor food markets and free yoga. And yes, I know it's not exactly summer outside right now. Will you let me have this?

If this rain clears up and you still want to enjoy a meal at Public Fare and some ice skating, get thee to Bryant Park before 10pm on Sunday.

