Bryant Park's Winter Village will open for the season before Halloween this year

Hark, Christmas lovers! The Bank of America Winter Village will be open for the holiday season before you can say “trick or treat.”

On Saturday, October 27 at noon, this magical, winter wonderland returns to Bryant Park for its 17th year. Not only is there free ice-skating on the 17,000-square-foot outdoor rink (you may bring your own skates or rent a pair for $20), but Urbanspace (the brand that’s responsible for Union Square’s and Columbus Circle’s holiday markets as well as Mad. Sq. Eats) is bringing more than 170 holiday shops, including a bunch of new kiosks and eateries for your shopping and eating pleasure.

There is also a different rinkside pop-up restaurant this year called "The Lodge." Picture a food hall serving grub from eateries like Mah-Ze-Dahr bakery, Pierogi Boys, Good Stock, Todaro Bros, Chimney Cakes by Stackery, a S'Mores Bar by Squish and more. There's even an outdoor beer garden! It’s the perfect spot to grab a bite and get into the holiday spirit.

If you feel as if it’s wrong to go into Christmas-mode before you’ve made a dent in your Halloween candy, we feel you. Nonetheless, stay tuned for more information regarding this year’s event.