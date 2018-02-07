Cabaret king Alan Cumming is bringing a fabulous new show to NYC

In a city of multihyphenates, none can compete with the indefatigable Alan Cumming—who you may know as the emcee from Cabaret (a role he took on three times), Wyatt Frame from Josie and the Pussycats, The Good Wife's Eli Gold and the host of the Tony Awards. With the opening of his fabulous East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming last year, the darling Scotsman has been popping around quite a bit lately—like when he hosted a 20th anniversary screening of Spice World last week.

But if you're yet to see him live, Cumming's about to make an even bigger splash. He's bringing his new cabaret show Legal Immigrant to Cafe Carlyle and Joe's Pub from June 19–30. The musical hour focuses on the former Scottish country boy's journey to becoming a legal American.

Here's the insane part, which only Alan Cumming could pull off: He'll be performing two separate shows a night at two different locations. Tuesdays through Saturdays during the run, you can catch him at Cafe Carlyle at 8:45pm and at Joe's Pub at midnight. And it's highly likely that he'll be dropping by Club Cumming for dancing and piano karaoke, especially on Saturday nights at his Haus of Cumming shindig. At this point, it'll be difficult not to see him live.

Tickets for Cafe Carlyle run $125–$200, and

$40–$50 for Joe's Pub.