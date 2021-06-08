Carnegie Hall has finally announced its official reopening date!

NYC's iconic Carnegie Hall is finally opening its doors on October 9 and it has an incredible season planned for culture-starved New Yorkers.

On Tuesday, Carnegie Hall, which has been closed to the public since March 13, 2020, announced its reopening and the plans it has for the upcoming season, which includes an Afrofuturism festival, performances by Renée Fleming and John Williams, collaborations between violinist Leonidas Kavakos and his friends Yo-Yo Ma, Yuja Wang and Emanuel Ax, as well as a residency by MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Julia Wolfe.

"As we announce our plans for the 2021–2022 season, I feel enormously grateful for the strength and resilience of our entire Carnegie Hall family who has stood steadfast through these incredibly challenging times—serving audiences and the mission of the Hall, seeking to find new ways to make a difference and keeping people connected through music,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s executive and artistic director. "Given the road that we’ve traveled, we are especially excited to share this new season. It is rooted in the hall’s legacy of presenting concerts by today’s finest performers, building on the hall’s remarkable heritage, but always looking to the future. We will be exploring new works, rising talents, and visionary ideas. As we look to the future with great optimism, we are eager to welcome concertgoers back this fall to share in the irreplaceable experience of enjoying great music together.”

The new season will have more than 100 performances across Carnegie Hall's three stages (and across NYC) as well as music education and social impact programming created by the Hall's Weill Music Institute. Of these performances, some of the most exciting include a series of concerts called "Perspectives" by Oscar-winning composer, pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste that'll premiere two new works, including his large-scale American Symphony.

Soprano Renée Fleming will return with Uma Thurman to narrate the New York premiere of Previn - Tom Stoppard’s Penelope with the Emerson String Quartet and pianist Simone Dinnerstein and violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and composer-conductor John Williams will present Across the Stars: The Music of John Williams—an evening of Williams’s beloved film music and a new violin concerto written for Mutter, performed with The Philadelphia Orchestra, which will benefit Carnegie Hall.

Don't miss three performances of Julia Wolfe's works about unsung heroes, Steel Hammer, Cruel Sister, and Anthracite Fields or the Afrofuturism festival in spring 2022 that will cross musical genres including jazz, funk R&B, hip-hop, techno and more with events at 40 locations across the city.

Carnegie Hall Citywide will continue this summer for those who want to get a headstart on their Carnegie Hall fix. This free concert series will take place at venues in all five boroughs all summer and season long.

You can check out the full lineup here.