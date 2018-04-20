Cars are being banned from Central Park

Mayor Bill de Blasio may not have been able to do anything about the horses, but starting this June a slightly more modern form of transportation will be permanently banned from Central Park.

City Hall is set to announce today that cars will soon be banned on roads below 72nd Street in the iconic Manhattan park. The new ban follows the administration's 2015 closure of all roads above 72nd to most vehicular traffic, making almost all of the park now car-free. Happy Earth Day!

Central Park goes car free in June. 24/7, 365 days a year — because parks are for people, not cars. pic.twitter.com/kvRUgIudx1 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 20, 2018

Though, to the relief of probably everyone who lives above 59th Street, the four major crosstown thoroughfares in the park will still remain open to cars (66th, 72nd, 86th and 96th). The new ban will effectively shut down Terrace Drive, West Drive and Center Drive to traffic. (Current rules allow cars on these “loop drives” through the park some weekday mornings.)

The new Central Park policy—set to be enacted on June 1—follows a rule change that banned cars from Prospect Park earlier this year.

