Timeout

Time Out Market New York Chefs on Tour
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market

Catch ‘Chefs on Tour’ at Time Out Market New York this month

The Brooklyn food hall will host a restaurateur from the Dubai edition in October

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Time Out Market has destinations all over the world, and this fall in New York City, two chefs from two of these culinary hubs are joining forces under one roof. 

Brooklyn’s own Michael Ayoub will partner with Time Out Market Dubai’s Reif Othman on the Dumbo waterfront food hall’s beautiful fifth floor rooftop on Tuesday, October 17 at 7pm. Ayoub is the owner and operator of Fornino, which spins pizza, meatballs and arancini here at home. Othman’s eponymous Reif Kushiyaki outpost serves ramen, uramaki and sandos overseas. Together, set against the sparkling backdrop of the East River, Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline, they’ll prepare a multi-course, seated dinner for $120 per person, including a wine pairing. Limited tickets are available here

This collaboration is special, as when I started out as a young chef, one of the restaurants I worked at was in an Italian restaurant where we made wood-fired pizza,” Othman says. “This collab is bringing together both Italian and Japanese cuisine in one night. My team and I have worked to ensure that there is a synchronization and harmonious blend of tastes, but still showcasing the Japanese ingredients. Both chef Michael and I are in constant contact to ensure that we are both on top of everything.” 

“How we came to this menu,” Ayoub says, “I sent to Reif some ideas that I initially had in mind. As the host chef, I wanted to create some dishes that would be Japanese/Asian & Italian fusions. Chef Reif then submitted the dishes that he would like to prepare and I chose items that would blend with the overall tasting menu.  What we are collaborating on is dessert. We both are preparing desserts that will be served in a bento box to the guests.”

“What has been exciting about creating this menu,” Ayoub says, “is that it has almost nothing to do with the menu from Fornino. I am using pizza dough to present a salmon sashimi pizza appetizer. All the dishes on the menu have been created solely for Chefs on Tour.”

That menu (spoilers ahead) is grouped into cold starter, hot starter and main sections, before, of course, dessert. In addition to the above pie, expect, black cod with wasabi jalapeño dressing, fennel and green apple and an open ravioli of filet mignon, maitake mushrooms and truffles. 

Time Out Market New York is located at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

