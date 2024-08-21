Catch 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' in NYC for a one-night only screening with the original cast

Watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show in New York in the fall has almost become a rite of passage: there's just something about the 1975 horror musical that touches on the cultish and gets New Yorkers ready for the colder weather.

This year in particular, though, city dwellers will have the chance to catch the flick in its original glory: the show is celebrating its 49th anniversary while on three separate national tours that will feature original cast members Barry Bostwick (that would be Brad Major), Nell Campbell (Columbia!) and Patricia Quinn (the one-and-only Magenta).

The New York stop of the tour will take over King's Theatre in Brooklyn on October 31. Bostwick will be the actor present at that particular showing, for which you can already purchase tickets right here.

"Fifty years ago, I auditioned for The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the 60-seat Royal Court Theatre upstairs in London," Quinn reminisced in an official statement. "I asked my agent, 'what's it about?' He replied, 'something to do with a circus.' He wasn't wrong. I've been in this circus ever since! Cirque du Rocky Horror. I'm lucky! Don't dream it, be it."

In addition to watching the unedited version of the film, tour attendees will get to explore a traveling museum filled with artifacts and costumes from the film. Also on deck: a costume contest judged by one of the actors and the chance to participate in a live performance of the show alongside the local shadow cast. How cool does that sound?

"Rocky has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world," Bostwick said in a statement. "We were fitted for our corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for all these years. And 'dammit Janet!' I have made nerds cool."

Just in case you live under a rock or, perhaps, are a bit too young to know what the film is about, here's a bit of a synopsis: Newly-engaged Brad and Janet (Susan Sarandon) find themselves stuck in a storm with a flat tire, therefore deciding to take shelter inside the mansion of transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). Once there, they come face-to-fact with a cast of bizarre characters, including the scientist's latest experiment—a man named Rocky.