Catch Whoopi Goldberg as Miss Hannigan in the 'Annie' musical at MSG

New Yorkers will be the only lucky ones to catch iconic actress Whoopi Goldberg on stage in the touring production of popular musical Annie this fall, as the star is set to take on the role of Miss Hannigan exclusively in New York from December 11 through January 5, 2025.

Goldberg will step into the part starting the second week of the five-week engagement at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, following a run in Chicago. Tickets for the New York shows are available for purchase now right here.

“I love the theatre, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage,” said Goldberg in an official statement. “I can’t wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world—in my hometown of New York City.”

Goldberg is obviously no stranger to the stage as one of the few Hollywood personalities to have achieved EGOT status throughout her career after having won four major awards in the entertainment industry: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

She first earned a Tony nomination in 2002, winning in the best musical category for her producing work on Thoroughly Modern Millie.

She was also nominated in the best special theatrical event category in 2005 for her 20th anniversary show. In 2011, Sister Act, one of her most iconic roles on film, was turned into a theater musical with her help as a producer. Goldberg earned a Tony nomination for that production as well.

Given the popularity of Annie in all of its forms and the strong feelings that the character of Miss Hannigan evokes, we are sure that Goldberg's joining the cast, albeit temporarily, will add even more excitement to an already sought-after ticket—so you might want to snag a seat to the limited-edition engagement ASAP.