New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cup-Noodles-Breakfast-Hero-Image
Nissin FoodsCup Noodles Breakfast

Celebrate 4/20 with free ramen noodles for breakfast

Cup Noodles is sponsoring munchies on 4/20.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Planning a wake and bake on April 20th? Cup Noodles will be there for you.

A Cup Noodles Breakfast pop-up will celebrate the high holiday in Union Square Plaza. 

RECOMMENDED: Not a noodle fan? Here’s how to get free bacon, egg and cheeses on Thursday

Visit the corner of Union Square West and East 17th Street on Thursday, April 20th starting at 10:30am for a complimentary brunch munchie. 

And this isn't your standard microwave at the office Cup Noodles meal. This festive breakfast ramen is the first-ever ramen option for the most important meal of the day. Cup Noodles Breakfast mixes ramen with classic breakfast flavors including fluffy pancakes, sweet maple syrup and hearty sausage and eggs. And if you think that sounds vile, well, maybe get a second opinion at one of the city's many, many weed shops. 

"We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nissin Foods USA. "Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock - morning, noon, night or late night."

The shelf-stable Cup Noodles Breakfast is available for $1.18 at Walmart.com, so this is a pop-up you're visiting for the tasting, noshing and socializing experience, perhaps more so than the value of the free food. 

Be sure to check out Time Out's legal cannabis 101 for rule followers. And if you're still hungry after your cup of breakfast, hold out for Black Seed's free bacon, egg and cheese bagels the evening of 4/20 so you can make the holiday an all-day free food affair.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Cannabis

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.