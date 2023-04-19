Free food abounds on April 20th, and if you have the munchies, or just crave a top-notch bagel sandwich, you’ll be in luck.

Montreal-style bagel bakery Black Seed Bagels is celebrating its 9th birthday this week and to help New Yorkers join the celebration, they've partnered with pasture-raised egg company Vital Farms for some tasty promotions.

First, the evening of 4/20 will offer 420 free bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches made fresh on the spot (not prepackaged or anything weird like that) via Black Seed’s decked-out classic NYC coffee cart.

A late-night BEC crawl will rove from the Lower East Side to Brooklyn, starting at Ray’s Bar at 8pm (177 Chrystie St.), Sauced at 10pm (331 Bedford Ave.) and Bushwick's Elsewhere at midnight (599 Johnson Ave.). A free, hot bagel sandwich waiting outside the club sounds almost too good to be true (don't worry, you're not hallucinating, this is real).

For non-meat eaters, Egg & cheese sandwiches will also be available. First come, first served.

Max Flatow Photography

Don’t worry if you miss the pop-ups. Black Seed Bagels is continuing its giveaways with Vital Farms to offer $5 egg sandwiches in all of its shops, all week long starting next Monday, April, 24 through Friday, April, 28.

Guests can choose from one of six egg sandwiches, from a classic BEC to a BOCA (egg, cheese, tomato and avocado). Limit two per guest.

If you’re out of town or just want to extend the bacon, egg and cheese love, head to DoorDash for yet another promo: Every order of one dozen Black Seed bagels via DoorDash national will receive a voucher for a free carton of Vital Farms eggs with their bagels. Inflation is real and Vital Farms isn't cheap. We're into all these bagel bargains.