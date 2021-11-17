Celebrate Hanukkah with these delicious latkes from Miznon

Hanukkah—the Jewish festival of lights, latkes and sufganyots (donuts!)—is coming up at the end of the month, which means we're preparing ourselves to devour some truly delicious delicacies that New York restaurants are sure to be dishing out in the upcoming weeks.

Case in point: Miznon's extraordinary latkes.

Chef Eyal Shani, the mastermind behind the popular Israeli restaurant chain, will be offering the delicacy from November 28 through December 6 at all three of Miznon's New York City locations.

The fried potato treat is served alongside a custom-made sour cream sauce that boasts notes of dill, garlic and scallion, refreshing ingredients that work really well with the starchy main. Fair warning: You'll likely want to enjoy the sauce with just about anything throughout the entire year.

A four-pack of latkes will cost you $14 but, beware, there will be a limited supply of the stuff offered each day so you're going to have to get there early to grab some.

But if you predict not to ever get there on time, worry not! We've got Shani's actual recipe to share with you. Take a look:

Miznon latkes

Makes 10 latkes

Ingredients

3 large potatoes (preferably Yukon Gold)

1 small onion

1 tsp sea salt

2 eggs

Canola oil (or any neutral oil)

Directions

Peel the potatoes and then grate them together with the onion.

Mix in the salt and let the mixture stand for 30 mins to allow it to release some moisture.

Squeeze the mixture with your hands and pour out the excess liquid.

Add both eggs and whisk everything together.

Heat 1-2 inches of oil in a deep pan or skillet. Form mixture into plump latke patties and fry in oil until golden brown on each side.

Run over Sauce

Ingredients

2 cups sour cream

2 cloves garlic

5 green scallions

3 tbsp chopped dill

1 tsp sea salt

Directions

Mix the sour cream well first to make it creamy and fluffy.

Add the rest of the ingredients and whisk it all together. Adjust seasoning to taste.