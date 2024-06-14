New York
People in traditional Scandinavian dress walk by a Maypole.
Photograph: Courtesy of Battery Park City Authority

Celebrate the summer solstice at this massive, free Swedish Midsummer festival

Make a flower crown and dance around the maypole in Manhattan.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Transport yourself to the verdant countryside of Sweden without ever leaving Manhattan. On the longest day of the year, soak up the extra hours of sunshine at the Swedish Midsummer Festival in honor of the summer solstice. 

This annual outdoor celebration held on June 21 at Rockefeller Park is the largest Swedish Midsummer Festival in New York City. Expect gorgeous decor making the perfect backdrop for photos. It's free to attend and packed with fun activities, like flower crown-making and dancing around the maypole. 

Activities kick off at 4pm with a midsummer food court where you can purchase Swedish delicacies to fuel up before the main events start at 5pm with a welcoming serenade by flugelhorn player Oskar Stenmark.

People gather at the Swedish Midsummer Festival.
Photograph: Courtesy of Battery Park City Authority

After that, stroll through a whimsical sculpture park by Tom Otterness reimagined with Swedish flare, learn how to make traditional floral crowns, listen to fiddlers from the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis, and shop from Swedish market vendors. Kids can play classic field games on the lawn.

Be sure you're ready at 6pm for the Maypole Procession, a nostalgic celebration of the summer solstice followed by greetings from Camilla Mellander, Consul General of Sweden in New York; Raju Mann, President and CEO Battery Park City Authority; and Edward Mermelstein, NYC’s Commissioner for International Affairs. Once their remarks finish, you'll get a chance to dance around the Midsummer Maypole with Paul Dahlin and fiddlers from the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis and Scandinavian folklorist Ross Sutter.

Men play fiddles at the Swedish Midsummer Festival.
Photograph: Courtesy of Battery Park City Authority

Finally, close out the longest day of the year with a special appearance by BROLLE Swedish singer and musician and a performance by Mademoiselle Carousel. Festivities will wrap up by 9pm.

The festivities are presented by the Consulate General of Sweden and New York and Battery Park City Authority.

