Celebrity-backed bar Ray’s is opening a Brooklyn location

Next week, the rather popular Lower East Side cocktail bar Ray’s, backed by actors Justin Theroux and Nicholas Braun of Succession fame, will open a second location, this one at 905 Lorimer Street by Nassau Avenue in Greenpoint.

As first reported by Greenpointers, Theroux is "not involved in this new iteration" of the bar, which, according to Eater, will open on November 16 and be helmed by the same folks behind Manhattan’s Pebble Bar and Jac’s on Bond, with Braun serving as a partner.

The look of the Brooklyn space will echo the original Ray's: expect American flags as curtains, a pool table and a disco ball to take center stage on retro-tiled floors.

There will be food on offer—burgers, fries, sandwiches—starting 5pm through 11pm daily, but drinks will be served until 2am in the morning.

If Ray's new address sounds familiar, it's because it has been referred to as a cursed space by locals for quite some time now. In the past few years alone, in fact, the building has been home to Mexican cafe Xilonen, French destination Sauvage and short-lived American eatery Cool World. None of those businesses lasted.

Here's to hoping Ray's will finally break that spell.