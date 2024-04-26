New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC subway cart
Photograph: Shutterstock

Celebrity voices will be trying to sell you stuff on the subway now

The MTA is launching a dual pilot program.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Subway announcements, and the voices behind them, are part and parcel of New York City living. So when news regarding a shift in those audio clips reaches us, our attention is peaked. 

Case in point: a new report by The City outlining the MTA's decision to test new audio tracks underground "with on-train announcements from boldface name New Yorkers and in-station promotions for big-ticket events."

According to the outlet "a pair of one-year pilot programs [...] will gauge rider reaction to announcement aboard trains and to some that will, at select stations, play paid advertisements for sporting and entertainment events." 

This isn't an entirely new concept. 

Just last year, subway riders were treated to a number of audio promos about the then-to-be-released movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Even before then, in 2020, Awkwafina partnered with the MTA to promote her Comedy Central TV show, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. For a week, the actress was the voice heard on the 7 train during announcements.

A year later, in 2021, famous New Yorkers like Edie Falco and Jerry Seinfeld recorded pandemic-era messages inviting commuters to wear masks on the subway. 

The new trial run, in effect through the beginning of April 2025, will include a set of guidelines: there will be volume and frequency limits in place and, although "designed to raise money for the agency through fees charged to program partners," according to The City, the ads will have to abide by an advertising policy that prohibits politically-inclined content, the promotion of alcohol or tobacco, and sexually explicit material.

Who knew there was so much to know about those subway announcements that pepper our daily commutes?

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.