Central Park's famous puppet theater is reopening next week!

Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre
Photograph: Courtesy of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in the middle of Central Park is finally re-opening on Friday, February 18, after being close since March of 2020. 

The iconic destination, known for hosting marionette productions based on children's classics, will celebrate its relaunch with the presentation of an entirely new and original show, Wake Up, Daisy!

The show, a modern take on Sleeping Beauty set in the Upper West Side, tells the story of Daisy, a New York City girl who lives in an apartment overlooking Central Park."At a much-anticipated birthday party, Daisy's parents invite everyone to celebrate, including three special guests from Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx who grant her gifts of courage, knowledge and a second chance," reads an official press release. "When an unwelcome guest shows up and casts a curse on her, Daisy's life is changed forever."

Performances are scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at both 11am and 1pm. Do note that proof of vaccination is required for all guests ages 5 and older. Patrons ages 2 and up will also be required to wear masks. 

In addition to Wake Up, Daisy, the theater is gearing up for PuppetMobile, a program that brings free puppet shows in parks around all five boroughs starting May through October. The show on the docket for PuppetMobile is Little Red's Hood and it will be performed in English, Mandarin and Spanish.

Among the plenty of things to do in the city with kids, the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre ranks pretty high. Part and parcel of the city's cultural scene since 1973, the destination usually hosts over 65,000 people each year—which is why we're thrilled to report on its reopening.

