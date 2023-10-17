Central Park's ice skating mecca Wollman Rink is re-opening this month!

Opening day on October 28 will be free and open to the public!

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Central Park has just announced that its iconic ice skating destination, Wollman Rink, will officially reopen for the season on October 28.

Even more exciting: grand opening day will be entirely free to the public. Woohoo!

To celebrate winter in all of it glory, the destination will host a variety of exciting on-site programs on the day of the opening, including a Frozen 5K race on skates with proceeds benefiting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation for cancer research, a number of beautiful performances and free lessons for visitors.

As usual, skaters will get to indulge in two different dining options, one at The Café, a coffee bar offering grab-and-go items, and Melba's in the Park. Helmed by chef Melba Wilson, the eatery serves signature dishes inspired by the legendary Harlem eatery Melba's Restaurant.

The restaurants have added new items to their respective menus: at The Café, you'll get to order from a build-your-own chili bar, a pasta station and a sundae station while at Melba's in the Park, you absolutely must try the new grilled chicken sandwich and corn dog.

Wollman Rink has been a winter-in-NYC staple for over 70 years now, but the renovations that took over the facility back in 2021 have really turned the destination into a beautiful spectacle of what the city has to offer even during colder months.

That is all to say: don't waste any time and snag admission passes to the ice skating rink right here.