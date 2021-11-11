As first reported by West Side Rag, Wollman Rink, the renowned ice skating destination at the southern end of Central Park, is officially re-opening for the season this Sunday, November 14. Perhaps even more excitingly, visitors will get to skate for free on opening day.

New Yorkers looking forward to ice-skating should expect a different experience than what they're accustomed to, though. For one thing, the rink will no longer be operated by the Trump Organization. Wollman Park Partners LLC won the new contract back in July for a five-year term.

"As the official new operator, WPP has committed to transforming the rink into a best-in-class public space where people of all backgrounds and from all boroughs can feel welcome, a model of sustainability, a platform of opportunity and a symbol of New York City’s resilience," reads an official press release about the re-opening of the destination.

Among the updates is a side-rink cafe that will be serving, among other offerings, hot dogs (even vegan ones!), burgers, tacos, grilled cheese sandwiches and more. Overall, a slew of local vendors will take up residence by the ice-skaters, offering a diverse culinary menu to those interested.

In the official press release, the new operating company vows to create fundraising opportunities within the space, introduce skating to a "more diverse audience" that includes underserved and marginalized communities and "expand and grow community-oriented programming that brings together neighborhoods, families, children."

Below, check out some renderings of the updated space:

Rendering: VStudios

Rendering: VStudios