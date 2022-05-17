Century 21 is officially re-opening its NYC flagship store

The iconic retailer is returning across from the World Trade Center in 2023.

New Yorkers collectively mourned the closure of Century 21 back in 2020, when the company filed for bankruptcy and announced the shuttering of all of its NYC locations.

Alas, the retail chain is ready for its comeback—and so are we.

According to an official press release, the beloved institution will re-open its flagship location downtown at 22 Cortlandt Street, right across from the World Trade Center, in the spring of 2023.

The effort is a partnership between Century 21 and experiences company Legends—so do expect the brick-and-mortar store to be offering a more streamlined customer experience in-shop. The logo will also be slightly different, with a "NYC" added to it.

Some things, however, will remain the same—including the size of the store. Across its four main floors, the retailer will be selling men's, women's and children's designer apparel, footwear, accessories, outerwear and fragrances at a discount.

"Century 21 is, and always will be, a New York City brand," said Raymond Gindi, Century 21's co-chief executive offer, in an official statement. "Our flagship store has been a long-time symbol of this city's resilience and unwavering spirit. In our 60 year history, we have only closed our doors twice, once after the devastation of 9/11 and then again during the COVID-19 pandemic. But like the true New Yorkers we are, we have persevered."

We're delighted about the news and can't wait to peruse through the endless offerings inside the new-and-improved Century 21.

