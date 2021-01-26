New YorkChange city
snow
Photograph: Shutterstock

Check out beautiful photos of New York covered in snow

It may have been a light dusting, but it was still magical.

By
Will Gleason
While today’s snowfall wasn’t quite as much as forecasters predicted might coat the city, this afternoon’s whimsical wintry weather event still provided a picturesque backdrop for New Yorkers working from home to turn to their roommate/significant other and say, "Hey. It's snowing."

As the snowstorm moved through the five boroughs, fluffy flakes fell across the city’s streets and sidewalks before largely dissipating once it reached the ground. 

From street level scenes to sky high panoramas, New Yorkers took to social media to share their best shots of Gotham in its brief incarnation as a winter wonderland.

Before you run outside to enjoy the newly clear skies, however, be warned that a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is still predicted to move through the area throughout the night. 

For those commuting home, expect a light, icy wintry mix of freezing drizzle. (Freezing Drizzle may sound like a fun boozy slushie, but it pretty much just means you're going to end up damp and shivering on your way back from the grocery store.)

Check out some of our favorite shots of the city covered in snow below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Independence Plaza (@ipapts)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @eastsidefeed

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UES. (@theuesnyc)

