New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
snow
Photograph: @pholburn

NYC and surrounding areas could see up to two inches of snow on Tuesday

A winter storm is set to hit the region this week.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

If you thought the sharp chill in the air today meant NYC was getting some wintry weather out of its system, then think again. 

The weather forecast for the week ahead is promising a lot more cold (and snow) on the way. So, yes. It’s definitely time to bust out that heavy duty parka, your most insulated pair of gloves and our roundup of NYC restaurants with heat lamps—all will be even more necessary than usual over the next few days. (And, of course, an obligatory January trip to Bryant Park to see the frozen fountain.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bryant Park (@bryantparknyc)

Temperatures are set to hover in the 20s today, with a chance of snow tomorrow before 10am. From 10am to 3pm tomorrow, however, it’s definitely snow time—followed by freezing rain and sleet later in the afternoon. (The most amount of snowfall will be happening around midday on Tuesday.) How much can you expect? Forecasts are currently calling for 1 to 3 inches north and west of the city and a light coating in the city itself.

If you end up disappointed by tomorrow’s snow showing, it’s looking like there could be more on the way on Thursday. In any event, you’ll probably want to go ahead and bookmark our roundup of the best sledding spots in NYC just to be safe. Oh, and bundle up!

Most popular on Time Out

- The 100 best movies of all time
- The 50 best family movies to watch together
- The most famous paintings of all time
- Ski near NYC with these day trips
- The 50 best things to do in NYC for locals and tourists

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.