NYC and surrounding areas could see up to two inches of snow on Tuesday

If you thought the sharp chill in the air today meant NYC was getting some wintry weather out of its system, then think again.

The weather forecast for the week ahead is promising a lot more cold (and snow) on the way. So, yes. It’s definitely time to bust out that heavy duty parka, your most insulated pair of gloves and our roundup of NYC restaurants with heat lamps—all will be even more necessary than usual over the next few days. (And, of course, an obligatory January trip to Bryant Park to see the frozen fountain.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryant Park (@bryantparknyc)

Temperatures are set to hover in the 20s today, with a chance of snow tomorrow before 10am. From 10am to 3pm tomorrow, however, it’s definitely snow time—followed by freezing rain and sleet later in the afternoon. (The most amount of snowfall will be happening around midday on Tuesday.) How much can you expect? Forecasts are currently calling for 1 to 3 inches north and west of the city and a light coating in the city itself.

Here is a summary of potential wintry weather for Tuesday into early Wednesday. A light accumulation of snow and sleet is forecast with some freezing rain possible. The freezing rain looks most likely north and west of the NYC metro. #nywx #njwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/GEmAh1UoZr — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 25, 2021

If you end up disappointed by tomorrow’s snow showing, it’s looking like there could be more on the way on Thursday. In any event, you’ll probably want to go ahead and bookmark our roundup of the best sledding spots in NYC just to be safe. Oh, and bundle up!

