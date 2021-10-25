Fair warning: You might not be able to get in.

It all seems to be a bit on the hush-hush but we're here to tell you what we know about the new exhibit on display at Georges Bergès Gallery in Soho. Featuring paintings by Hunter Biden, the son of the current President of the United States, "The Journey Home" opened this past weekend and boasts a total of 15 works by the artist.

Ranging from $75,000 to $500,000 each, the paintings differ in theme and scope but are mostly abstracts.

According to the gallery's official website, Biden's "chosen substrates are canvas, yup paper, wood and metal on which he affixes oil, acrylic, ink along with the written word. All of which creates a unique experience that has become his signature."

Alas, you might not actually be able to take in the Presidential scion's works in person as the New York Post reports that a team of lawyers will be vetting any would-be guests. You can try your luck by emailing info@bergesgallery.com and setting up an appointment.

According to the paper, additional security measures have also been put into place, with the White House announcing it has "struck a deal to keep the identities of any buyers secret to prevent influence peddling." No surprise there.

Although Biden himself attended a pop-up exhibit of his artwork in Los Angeles earlier this month, Bergès told the Post that he is unsure whether he'll be throwing a party to celebrate the New York opening of the show as well.

A lawyer and former lobbyist, Hunter has turned art into his current full-time job despite not having received any official training. "I don't paint from emotion or feeling, which I think are both very ephemeral," the artist told ArtNet back in June. "For me, painting is much more about kind of trying to bring forth what is, I think, the universal truth."