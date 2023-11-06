The Perelman Performing Arts Center—a dynamic, beautiful new theater near the World Trade Center—opened to much fanfare a couple of months ago and, now, New Yorkers have even more of a reason to celebrate the arrival of what is sure to become a cultural institution downtown, as famous chef Marcus Samuelsson has opened his latest restaurant right inside the space.

Photograph: Adrian Gaut

Consider the new eatery, called Metropolis, an ode to the city it calls home, offering American fare that draws inspiration from the various culinary traditions explored by residents of each one of New York’s boroughs, cementing the town’s positioning in the world’s gastronomic culture at large.

“New York is a city of constant change and evolution where generations of immigrants have made their mark building its future,” Samuelsson said in an official statement about his latest endeavor. “At Metropolis, we’re tapping into that cultural flow and sharing how a restaurant contributes to that dialogue. Through food and drink, we want to capture what makes New York the most delicious place to be.”

Photograph: Andy Thomas Lee

Photograph: Andy Thomas Lee

That exploration includes a dish of Flushing-style oysters served with lemon, shiso and XO sauce; an Arctic char with uni beurre blanc, agrodolce cucumbers and citrus; an aged Long Island duck rubbed with a four-year mole, foie gras and peaches; and a marble mirror chocolate cake boasting strawberry jam.

But it’s a rather plain-sounding farmer’s market platter that’s got our attention: seasonal fruits and vegetables that are either grilled, pickled or fermented will be served alongside a number of house-made condiments and dips. There’s something about simplicity in the kitchen that tends to give rise to some of the most memorable dishes on a menu.

Photograph: Andy Thomas Lee

Drink-wise, the menu focuses on both classic and modern martinis that are concocted in a table-side cart. There are, of course, other cocktails as well, including an interesting Appletini made with green apple, sauternes and baking spices and a Catskills Old Fashioned featuring Overproof whiskey, New York malt and red bean caramel.

The space is a beautiful one that also includes a terrace overlooking lower Manhattan. It will likely only be open during the warmer months, though, so your best bet at the moment would be to make a reservation for the main dining room.

Photograph: Andy Thomas Lee

The restaurant will, however, also be serving tables in the 30-seat lounge area fronting the lobby stage, where the theater staff will be setting up free programs throughout the week. Dinner and a show, anyone?